Box: Civic Memorial 9, Litchfield 0
Box: Civic Memorial 9, Litchfield 0

12Final
Litchfield000
Civic Memorial819
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Litchfield2-71-19/147/5
Civic Memorial18-46-4116/1322/2
Civic MemorialGA
Parker Scottberg (#11, M, Sr.)23
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Jr.)30
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)21
Ethan Miller (#27, F, Jr.)10
Justin Banovz (#31, M, Fr.)10
Aslan Henderson (#7, D, Sr.)01
Lucas Ambrose (#10, M, Sr.)01
Caleb Butler (#34, M, Jr.)01
Robbie Kitzmiller (#16, F, Sr.)01
Ben Werts (#33, D, Jr.)01

