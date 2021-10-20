Box: Civic Memorial 9, Litchfield 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Litchfield
|0
|0
|0
|Civic Memorial
|8
|1
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Litchfield
|2-7
|1-1
|9/1
|47/5
|Civic Memorial
|18-4
|6-4
|116/13
|22/2
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Parker Scottberg (#11, M, Sr.)
|2
|3
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Ethan Miller (#27, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Justin Banovz (#31, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Aslan Henderson (#7, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Lucas Ambrose (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Caleb Butler (#34, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Robbie Kitzmiller (#16, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ben Werts (#33, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
