|1
|2
|Final
|Gillespie
|0
|0
|0
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gillespie
|5-8
|2-2
|25/2
|51/4
|Civic Memorial
|18-7
|4-6
|103/7
|35/2
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Parker Scottberg (#9, M, So.)
|2
|2
|Bryce Davis (#35, M, Fr.)
|2
|1
|Aslan Henderson (#7, M, So.)
|1
|2
|Christian Cox (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Nic Vaughn (#2, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Robbie Kitzmiller (#16, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Lucas Ambrose (#20, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Ryan Halley (#24, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Ben Werts (#33, M, Fr.)
|0
|1