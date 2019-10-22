Team up with us for 99¢
12Final
Gillespie000
Civic Memorial009
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gillespie5-82-225/251/4
Civic Memorial18-74-6103/735/2
Civic MemorialGA
Parker Scottberg (#9, M, So.)22
Bryce Davis (#35, M, Fr.)21
Aslan Henderson (#7, M, So.)12
Christian Cox (#10, M, Sr.)11
Nic Vaughn (#2, M, Sr.)10
Robbie Kitzmiller (#16, M, So.)10
Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Fr.)10
Lucas Ambrose (#20, M, So.)02
Ryan Halley (#24, M, Fr.)01
Ben Werts (#33, M, Fr.)01

