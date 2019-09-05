|1
|2
|Final
|Highland
|0
|0
|0
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|2-2
|0-1
|10/2
|7/2
|Civic Memorial
|3-2
|1-1
|16/4
|9/2
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Nic Vaughn (#2, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Parker Scottberg (#9, M, So.)
|0
|2
|1
|2
