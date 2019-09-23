Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Piasa Southwestern011
Civic Memorial268
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Piasa Southwestern0-40-23/125/6
Civic Memorial8-51-450/1220/5
Piasa Southwestern
Individual stats have not been reported.

Civic MemorialGA
Parker Scottberg (#9, M, So.)31
Nic Vaughn (#2, M, Sr.)20
Robbie Kitzmiller (#16, M, So.)11
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Fr.)11
Aslan Henderson (#7, M, So.)10
Zach Depping (#11, M, Jr.)01
Christian Cox (#10, M, Sr.)01
Dylan Hoffmann (#22, M, Fr.)01
Bryce Davis (#35, M, Fr.)01
Lucas Ambrose (#20, M, So.)01

