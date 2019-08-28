|1
|2
|Final
|Valmeyer
|0
|1
|1
|Civic Memorial
|6
|4
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|0-2
|0-0
|2/1
|17/8
|Civic Memorial
|1-1
|0-0
|11/6
|4/2
|Valmeyer
|G
|A
|Trevor McClellan (#4)
|1
|0
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|Final
|Valmeyer
|0
|1
|1
|Civic Memorial
|6
|4
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|0-2
|0-0
|2/1
|17/8
|Civic Memorial
|1-1
|0-0
|11/6
|4/2
|Valmeyer
|G
|A
|Trevor McClellan (#4)
|1
|0
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.