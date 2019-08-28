Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Valmeyer011
Civic Memorial6410
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valmeyer0-20-02/117/8
Civic Memorial1-10-011/64/2
ValmeyerGA
Trevor McClellan (#4)10

Civic Memorial
Individual stats have not been reported.

