Box: Clayton 2, Pattonville 0
12Final
Clayton112
Pattonville000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton8-101-325/129/2
Pattonville7-114-236/231/2
ClaytonGA
Ayowole Adeoye (#21, Fr.)11
Nolan Waites (#3, Sr.)10
Adam Gallegos (#13, So.)01

