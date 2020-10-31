Box: Clayton 3, Parkway West 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Parkway West
|0
|0
|1
|Clayton
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|2-9
|0-5
|13/1
|25/2
|Clayton
|8-7
|4-0
|32/3
|28/3
|Parkway West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Clayton
|G
|A
|Zach Stapleton (#8, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Alex Cramer (#7, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ben Brewer (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Nolan Waites (#3, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Max Vuong (#2, Fr.)
|0
|1
