Box: Clayton 3, Parkway West 1
Box: Clayton 3, Parkway West 1

12Final
Parkway West001
Clayton003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West2-90-513/125/2
Clayton8-74-032/328/3
Parkway West
Individual stats have not been reported.

ClaytonGA
Zach Stapleton (#8, Sr.)20
Alex Cramer (#7, Sr.)10
Ben Brewer (#6, Sr.)01
Nolan Waites (#3, Jr.)01
Max Vuong (#2, Fr.)01

