Box: Clayton 4, Parkway West 2
Box: Clayton 4, Parkway West 2

12Final
Parkway West022
Clayton224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West2-70-512/121/2
Clayton6-63-025/323/3
Parkway WestGA
Joe Rosenberg (#18, Sr.)10
Bryce Drake (#20, Jr.)10
Alex Lancia (#3, Sr.)01

ClaytonGA
Zach Stapleton (#8, Sr.)31
Ben Brewer (#6, Sr.)11
Freddy Taussig (#5, Sr.)01
Beacan Mottl (#9, Fr.)01

