Box: Clayton 6, University City 0
Box: Clayton 6, University City 0

12Final
University City000
Clayton426
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City4-100-523/256/4
Clayton6-71-221/222/2
ClaytonGA
Charlie Hoette (#7, Jr.)21
Jackson Wellmon (#9, Jr.)11
Harry Pardo (#8, Jr.)02
Adam Gallegos (#13, So.)10
Ian Hansell (#15, So.)10
Baron Boric (#23, Fr.)10
Pablo Kerschensteiner (#10, Sr.)01
Sawyer Roesch (#25, So.)01

