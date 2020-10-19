 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Clayton 8, Trinity 0
0 comments

Box: Clayton 8, Trinity 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
12Final
Trinity000
Clayton628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-80-21/051/6
Clayton4-60-020/221/3
ClaytonGA
Sam Norton (#14, Sr.)21
Pablo Kerchensteiner (#16, Jr.)20
Christian Kujawa (#12, Jr.)02
John Woodworth (#15, Sr.)02
Ned Thompson (#23, Sr.)10
Ben Brewer (#6, Sr.)10
Freddy Taussig (#5, Sr.)10
Adam Gallegos (#13, Fr.)10
Zan Wellmon (#18, Sr.)01
Zach Stapleton (#8, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports