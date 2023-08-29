|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran South
|1
|0
|1
|Clayton
|3
|6
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|0-2
|0-0
|2/1
|13/6
|Clayton
|1-1
|0-0
|10/5
|4/2
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Clayton
|G
|A
|Max Vuong (#10, Sr.)
|4
|1
|Niko Vuong (#6, So.)
|1
|2
|Ayowole Adeoye (#11, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Baron Boric (#9, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Keaton Ramon (#21, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Chase Rubin (#17, So.)
|1
|0
|Adam Gallegos (#7, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Matthew Hurst (#14, So.)
|0
|1
|David Kerchensteiner (#16, Fr.)
|0
|1