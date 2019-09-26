Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Clayton02002
Seckman10001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton8-04-025/33/0
Seckman6-60-314/231/4
ClaytonGA
Dillon Flynn (#9, 5-9, F, Sr.)20

Seckman
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.