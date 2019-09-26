|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Seckman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|8-0
|4-0
|25/3
|3/0
|Seckman
|6-6
|0-3
|14/2
|31/4
|Clayton
|G
|A
|Dillon Flynn (#9, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Seckman
|Individual stats have not been reported.
