Box: Collinsville 1, Belleville East 0
Box: Collinsville 1, Belleville East 0

1234Final
Collinsville00101
Belleville East00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville3-22-25/17/1
Belleville East2-22-26/110/2
Collinsville
Individual stats have not been reported.

