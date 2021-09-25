Box: Collinsville 1, Highland 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Collinsville
|0
|1
|1
|Highland
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|9-3
|6-1
|31/2
|13/1
|Highland
|6-8
|1-5
|35/2
|26/2
-
Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh
-
Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4
-
Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North
-
Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season
|Collinsville
|G
|A
|Sam Garofalo (#11, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Jimmy Crowder (#7, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.