Box: Collinsville 2, Webster Groves 2
12Final
Collinsville112
Webster Groves112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville2-21-110/28/1
Webster Groves0-10-03/02/0
Collinsville
Individual stats have not been reported.

Webster GrovesGA
Michael Leeman (#7)10
Oliver Doyle (#22)10
Luke O'Neil (#2)01

