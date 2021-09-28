Box: Collinsville 4, Granite City 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Collinsville
|2
|2
|4
|Granite City
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|10-3
|6-1
|35/2
|14/1
|Granite City
|7-7
|0-0
|27/2
|26/2
|Collinsville
|G
|A
|Alex Lorsbach (#18, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Trey Peterson (#3, D, So.)
|1
|0
|Sam Garofalo (#11, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Jimmy Crowder (#7, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Adam Reiniger (#4, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Granite City
|Individual stats have not been reported.
