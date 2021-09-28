 Skip to main content
Box: Collinsville 4, Granite City 1
Box: Collinsville 4, Granite City 1

12Final
Collinsville224
Granite City101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville10-36-135/214/1
Granite City7-70-027/226/2
CollinsvilleGA
Alex Lorsbach (#18, D, Sr.)11
Trey Peterson (#3, D, So.)10
Sam Garofalo (#11, F, So.)10
Jimmy Crowder (#7, M, Jr.)10
Adam Reiniger (#4, M, So.)01

Granite City
Individual stats have not been reported.

