Box: Columbia 0, Mascoutah 0
BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
Aug 30, 2023
12FinalColumbia000Mascoutah000OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgColumbia2-00-08/30/0Mascoutah0-10-00/01/0