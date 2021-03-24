 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 11, Lebanon, Illinois 0
Box: Columbia 11, Lebanon, Illinois 0

12Final
Lebanon, Illinois000
Columbia9211
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois0-20-20/014/7
Columbia4-13-034/174/2
ColumbiaGA
Jonah James (#4)32
Dane Jordan (#21)30
Zach Anderson (#21, Sr.)21
Karson Bridges (#15)13
Aaron Rahn (#2)12
Jack Steckler (#13)11
Ethan Riebling (#5)01

