Box: Columbia 11, Roxana 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Roxana
|0
|1
|1
|Columbia
|7
|4
|11
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roxana
|1-10
|0-3
|12/1
|72/7
|Columbia
|9-6
|5-0
|66/6
|33/3
|Roxana
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Columbia
|G
|A
|Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)
|4
|0
|Danny Repp (#22, M, Jr.)
|1
|3
|Carson Walton (#6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Cam Ellner (#7, B, Sr.)
|0
|4
|Rand Mathews (#16, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Ethan Riebeling (#2, B, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Micah James (#10, M, Fr.)
|0
|2
|Owen Jackson (#25, B, Sr.)
|1
|0
Tags
