 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Columbia 11, Roxana 1
0 comments

Box: Columbia 11, Roxana 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Roxana011
Columbia7411
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana1-100-312/172/7
Columbia9-65-066/633/3
Roxana
Individual stats have not been reported.

ColumbiaGA
Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)40
Danny Repp (#22, M, Jr.)13
Carson Walton (#6, F, Sr.)21
Cam Ellner (#7, B, Sr.)04
Rand Mathews (#16, M, Sr.)20
Ethan Riebeling (#2, B, Sr.)11
Micah James (#10, M, Fr.)02
Owen Jackson (#25, B, Sr.)10

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Wainwright and Scherzer turn NL wild-card game into a pitchers' duel?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News