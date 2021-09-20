Box: Columbia 13, Wood River 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Columbia
|9
|4
|13
|Wood River
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|6-4
|3-0
|40/4
|21/2
|Wood River
|3-5
|0-2
|19/2
|44/4
|Columbia
|G
|A
|Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)
|5
|2
|Danny Repp (#22, M, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Cam Ellner (#7, B, Sr.)
|0
|6
|Rand Mathews (#16, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Owen Jackson (#25, B, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Kyle Rose (#24)
|1
|0
|Carson Mueth (#11, F, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.