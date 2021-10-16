Box: Columbia 4, Gibault 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Gibault
|1
|1
|2
|Columbia
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|3-17
|0-0
|25/1
|62/3
|Columbia
|11-7
|5-0
|79/4
|38/2
|Gibault
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Columbia
|G
|A
|Danny Repp (#22, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Ethan Riebeling (#2, B, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hayes Van Breusegen (#15, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Cam Ellner (#7, B, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
