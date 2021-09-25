Box: Columbia 4, Mount Zion 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Mount Zion
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|1
|3
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Zion
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|5/2
|Columbia
|8-5
|4-0
|52/26
|24/12
-
Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh
-
Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4
-
Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North
-
Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season
|Columbia
|G
|A
|Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Ethan Riebeling (#2, B, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cam Ellner (#7, B, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Jack Fromme (#18, B, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Liam Bivins (#21, B, Fr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.