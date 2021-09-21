 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 7, Salem, Illinois 0
Box: Columbia 7, Salem, Illinois 0

12Final
Salem, Illinois000
Columbia077
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois3-30-326/416/3
Columbia7-44-047/821/4
ColumbiaGA
Cam Ellner (#7, B, Sr.)13
Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)20
Owen Jackson (#25, B, Sr.)20
Carson Mueth (#11, F, So.)10
Danny Repp (#22, M, Jr.)10
Carson Walton (#6, F, Sr.)01
Jake Steve (#9, B, Sr.)01
Rand Mathews (#16, M, Sr.)01

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

