Box: Columbia 7, Salem, Illinois 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|7
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|3-3
|0-3
|26/4
|16/3
|Columbia
|7-4
|4-0
|47/8
|21/4
|Columbia
|G
|A
|Cam Ellner (#7, B, Sr.)
|1
|3
|Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Owen Jackson (#25, B, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Carson Mueth (#11, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Danny Repp (#22, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Carson Walton (#6, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jake Steve (#9, B, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Rand Mathews (#16, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.