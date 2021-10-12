Box: Columbia 7, Salem, Illinois 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|8-9
|1-3
|62/4
|46/3
|Columbia
|10-7
|5-0
|75/4
|18/1
|Columbia
|G
|A
|Jack Steckler (#19, M, Jr.)
|4
|0
|Danny Repp (#22, M, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Carson Walton (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carson Mueth (#11, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Sully Bonaldi (#14, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Micah James (#10, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Hayes Van Breusegen (#15, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Quentin Frentzel (#4, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
