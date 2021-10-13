Box: Crossroads College Prep 4, Metro 3

|1
|Metro
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Crossroads College Prep
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|6-5
|3-1
|39/4
|28/3
|Crossroads College Prep
|2-7
|1-7
|8/1
|42/4
|Metro
|G
|A
|Eli Gibson (#20, M, So.)
|2
|0
|Andrew Groth (#8, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Will Malone (#11, M, Fr.)
|0
|2
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
|Crossroads College Prep
|Individual stats have not been reported.
