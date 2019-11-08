|1
|2
|Final
|Crystal Lake South
|2
|0
|2
|Triad
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal Lake South
|1-0
|0-0
|2/2
|0/0
|Triad
|22-3
|9-1
|106/106
|17/17
|Crystal Lake South
|G
|A
|Alex Canfield (#13)
|2
|0
|Colton Wiedner (#23)
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Final
|Crystal Lake South
|2
|0
|2
|Triad
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal Lake South
|1-0
|0-0
|2/2
|0/0
|Triad
|22-3
|9-1
|106/106
|17/17
|Crystal Lake South
|G
|A
|Alex Canfield (#13)
|2
|0
|Colton Wiedner (#23)
|0
|1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.