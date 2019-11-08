Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Crystal Lake South202
Triad000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal Lake South1-00-02/20/0
Triad22-39-1106/10617/17
Crystal Lake SouthGA
Alex Canfield (#13)20
Colton Wiedner (#23)01

