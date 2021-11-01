Box: De Smet 2, Eureka 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Eureka
|0
|0
|0
|De Smet
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|9-12
|3-4
|28/1
|33/2
|De Smet
|12-8
|2-2
|41/2
|32/2
-
Ellis, Weber help provide strong core to Triad's championship pursuit
-
Fort Zumwalt South, MICDS shooting for repeat state championships in boys soccer
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
-
Wheaton Academy scores two early goals, holds off Althoff to win Class 1A state title
-
Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Althoff advances into first state final
|De Smet
|G
|A
|Anthony Grewe (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ethan Wehmueller (#26, F, So.)
|1
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.