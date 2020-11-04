Box: De Smet 5, Marquette 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Marquette
|0
|1
|1
|De Smet
|1
|4
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|7-4
|2-2
|9/1
|16/1
|De Smet
|8-1
|3-1
|21/2
|3/0
|Marquette
|G
|A
|Carter Bier (#2, So.)
|1
|0
|John Schaefer (#21, Sr.)
|0
|1
|De Smet
|G
|A
|Thomas Redmond (#2, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Carson Wilhelm (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hank Walbert (#25, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Brendan Schoemehl (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Max Mundwiller (#6, F, Sr.)
|0
|2
