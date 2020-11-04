 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 5, Marquette 1
0 comments

  • 0
12Final
Marquette011
De Smet145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette7-42-29/116/1
De Smet8-13-121/23/0
MarquetteGA
Carter Bier (#2, So.)10
John Schaefer (#21, Sr.)01

De SmetGA
Thomas Redmond (#2, F, Sr.)31
Carson Wilhelm (#8, M, Sr.)10
Hank Walbert (#25, M, So.)10
Brendan Schoemehl (#10, M, Sr.)02
Max Mundwiller (#6, F, Sr.)02

