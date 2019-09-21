Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
De Smet011
CBC011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet6-00-018/34/1
CBC3-40-110/115/2
De Smet
Individual stats have not been reported.

CBCGA
Luca Bartoni (#10, F, So.)10
Sam Benoist (#5, D, Sr.)01

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.