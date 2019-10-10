|1
|Final
|MICDS
|0
|0
|De Smet
|4
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|10-5
|2-2
|43/3
|17/1
|De Smet
|8-4
|1-1
|28/2
|13/1
|De Smet
|G
|A
|Max Mundwiller (#22, FOR, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Carson Wilhelm (#15, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Fahland (#3, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
