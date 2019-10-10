Red October special: Subscribe now
1Final
MICDS00
De Smet44
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS10-52-243/317/1
De Smet8-41-128/213/1
De SmetGA
Max Mundwiller (#22, FOR, Jr.)20
Carson Wilhelm (#15, MID, Jr.)10
Tyler Fahland (#3, MID, Sr.)10

