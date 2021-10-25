Box: De Soto 3, Pacific 2

|1
|2
|Final
|De Soto
|2
|1
|3
|Pacific
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|12-6
|4-1
|69/4
|26/1
|Pacific
|10-12
|4-2
|39/2
|47/3
|De Soto
|G
|A
|Ethan Patterson (#13, MID, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Chase Reichmuth (#8, ST, Sr.)
|0
|3
-
O'Fallon slips past Edwardsville on last-second goal in 2nd OT for regional crown
-
Birdsong's vision comes true as Althoff advances past Mater Dei in 1A sectional final
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
|Pacific
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.