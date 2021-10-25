 Skip to main content
Box: De Soto 3, Pacific 2
Box: De Soto 3, Pacific 2

12Final
De Soto213
Pacific112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto12-64-169/426/1
Pacific10-124-239/247/3
De SotoGA
Ethan Patterson (#13, MID, Jr.)30
Chase Reichmuth (#8, ST, Sr.)03

Pacific
Individual stats have not been reported.

