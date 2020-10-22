Box: De Soto 4, Fredericktown 3

|1
|2
|Final
|De Soto
|1
|3
|4
|Fredericktown
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|4-12
|1-4
|29/2
|68/4
|Fredericktown
|2-4
|1-0
|12/1
|14/1
|De Soto
|G
|A
|Chase Reichmuth (Jr.)
|2
|0
|Connor Kisner (#10)
|1
|0
|Mychal Scharf (#4)
|1
|0
|Braden Hill (Sr.)
|0
|2
|Isaac Smith (#7)
|0
|1
|Ethan Clarke (#17)
|0
|1
|Fredericktown
|Individual stats have not been reported.
