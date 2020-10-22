 Skip to main content
Box: De Soto 4, Fredericktown 3
12Final
De Soto134
Fredericktown123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto4-121-429/268/4
Fredericktown2-41-012/114/1
De SotoGA
Chase Reichmuth (Jr.)20
Connor Kisner (#10)10
Mychal Scharf (#4)10
Braden Hill (Sr.)02
Isaac Smith (#7)01
Ethan Clarke (#17)01

Fredericktown
Individual stats have not been reported.

