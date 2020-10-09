Box: De Soto 4, Windsor (Imperial) 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|3-9
|1-3
|20/2
|55/5
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-6
|1-2
|13/1
|26/2
|De Soto
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|G
|A
|Max Kimbrough (#11, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Alex Julian (#4, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Hunter Metteer (#21, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Haki Niksic (#8, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
