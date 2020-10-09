 Skip to main content
Box: De Soto 4, Windsor (Imperial) 3
Box: De Soto 4, Windsor (Imperial) 3

1234Final
De Soto30014
Windsor (Imperial)12003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto3-91-320/255/5
Windsor (Imperial)3-61-213/126/2
De Soto
Individual stats have not been reported.

Windsor (Imperial)GA
Max Kimbrough (#11, F, Sr.)20
Alex Julian (#4, M, Jr.)10
Hunter Metteer (#21, M, Sr.)01
Haki Niksic (#8, M, Jr.)01

