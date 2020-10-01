Box: De Soto 6, St. Clair 2

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Clair
|0
|2
|2
|De Soto
|2
|4
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Clair
|1-8
|0-3
|13/1
|52/6
|De Soto
|2-8
|0-2
|15/2
|50/6
|St. Clair
|G
|A
|Zach Browne (#13, MF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Collin Thacker (G, Sr.)
|0
|1
|De Soto
|G
|A
|Chase Reichmuth (Jr.)
|2
|2
|Braden Hill (Sr.)
|2
|1
|Connor Kisner (#10)
|2
|0
|Blake Christian (#21)
|0
|1
|Ethan Patterson (#13)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.