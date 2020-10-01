 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: De Soto 6, St. Clair 2
0 comments

Box: De Soto 6, St. Clair 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
St. Clair022
De Soto246
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Clair1-80-313/152/6
De Soto2-80-215/250/6
St. ClairGA
Zach Browne (#13, MF, Sr.)20
Collin Thacker (G, Sr.)01

De SotoGA
Chase Reichmuth (Jr.)22
Braden Hill (Sr.)21
Connor Kisner (#10)20
Blake Christian (#21)01
Ethan Patterson (#13)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports