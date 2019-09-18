|1
|2
|Final
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|De Soto
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|1-7
|0-1
|7/1
|33/4
|De Soto
|3-2
|0-1
|12/2
|11/1
|De Soto
|G
|A
|Chase Reichmuth (So.)
|2
|1
|Tyler Dutton (Sr.)
|1
|0
|Bryan Emmons (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Bradley Hunt (So.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
