12Final
Valley Park000
De Soto123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park1-70-17/133/4
De Soto3-20-112/211/1
De SotoGA
Chase Reichmuth (So.)21
Tyler Dutton (Sr.)10
Bryan Emmons (Sr.)01
Bradley Hunt (So.)01

