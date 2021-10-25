Box: DuBourg 3, Maplewood-RH 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Maplewood-RH
|0
|1
|1
|DuBourg
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|10-14
|4-5
|54/2
|81/3
|DuBourg
|8-8
|2-4
|34/1
|39/2
|Maplewood-RH
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|DuBourg
|G
|A
|Conner Gagen (#9)
|1
|0
|Mateo Switzer (#7)
|1
|0
|Austin Bergmann (#12)
|1
|0
|Jorge Morales (#8)
|0
|2
|Christian Newcombe (#1)
|0
|1
