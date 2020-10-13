Box: DuBourg 8, Lutheran North 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran North
|1
|1
|2
|DuBourg
|2
|6
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|2-4
|0-2
|8/1
|30/5
|DuBourg
|1-0
|0-0
|8/1
|2/0
|Lutheran North
|G
|A
|Jeremy Krato (#3, 6-0, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caleb Fuller (#12, 5-10, D, So.)
|1
|0
|DuBourg
|G
|A
|Sam Bettlach (Sr.)
|4
|0
|Blake King (Sr.)
|2
|1
|Michael Bridgett (Sr.)
|1
|1
|Christian Newcombe (#1)
|1
|0
|Austin Bergmann (#12)
|0
|2
|Aaron Sitner (Jr.)
|0
|1
|Bobby Rodriguez (#2)
|0
|1
