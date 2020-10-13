 Skip to main content
Box: DuBourg 8, Lutheran North 2
Box: DuBourg 8, Lutheran North 2

12Final
Lutheran North112
DuBourg268
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North2-40-28/130/5
DuBourg1-00-08/12/0
Lutheran NorthGA
Jeremy Krato (#3, 6-0, M, Sr.)10
Caleb Fuller (#12, 5-10, D, So.)10

DuBourgGA
Sam Bettlach (Sr.)40
Blake King (Sr.)21
Michael Bridgett (Sr.)11
Christian Newcombe (#1)10
Austin Bergmann (#12)02
Aaron Sitner (Jr.)01
Bobby Rodriguez (#2)01

