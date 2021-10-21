 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 1, North Point 0
Box: Duchesne 1, North Point 0

1Final
North Point00
Duchesne11
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Point6-71-019/119/1
Duchesne9-132-530/234/3
DuchesneGA
Danny Parks (#10, M, Sr.)10
Cameron Booth (#3, M, Sr.)01

