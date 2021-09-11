Box: Duchesne 3, Hillsboro 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Duchesne
|1
|2
|3
|Hillsboro
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|2-3
|0-1
|8/2
|9/2
|Hillsboro
|0-4
|0-0
|5/1
|17/3
|Duchesne
|G
|A
|Danny Parks (#10, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Cameron Oppelt (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Joe Deluvia (#2, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Cole Brockmeyer (#21, Fr.)
|0
|1
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 2
-
Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games
-
Grabowski pours in a pair as Francis Howell North hands North Point first loss
-
Freshman's goal lifts St. Dominic over Vianney in season opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
|Hillsboro
|G
|A
|Nick Marchetti (#8, So.)
|1
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.