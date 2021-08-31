 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 5, St. Louis United 1
12Final
Duchesne325
St. Louis United011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne1-00-05/51/1
St. Louis United0-20-01/113/13
DuchesneGA
Danny Parks (#10, Sr.)12
Cole Brockmeyer (#21, Fr.)20
Cameron Booth (Sr.)11
Cameron Oppelt (#11, Sr.)11

St. Louis United
Individual stats have not been reported.

