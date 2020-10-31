 Skip to main content
Box: Duchesne 6, Lutheran North 0
Box: Duchesne 6, Lutheran North 0

12Final
Lutheran North000
Duchesne426
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North2-80-39/149/5
Duchesne5-112-221/247/5
DuchesneGA
Tanner Freeman (#19)20
Ryan Hill (#16, M, Sr.)10
Cameron Booth (#3, D, Jr.)10
Gus Wylie (#9)10
Tyler Small (#23)10
Grayson Griffin (#7, F, Sr.)01
Dominic Mattingly (#4, D, Sr.)01
Landon Kristensen (#18, D, Fr.)01

