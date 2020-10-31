Box: Duchesne 6, Lutheran North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|Duchesne
|4
|2
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|2-8
|0-3
|9/1
|49/5
|Duchesne
|5-11
|2-2
|21/2
|47/5
|Duchesne
|G
|A
|Tanner Freeman (#19)
|2
|0
|Ryan Hill (#16, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cameron Booth (#3, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Gus Wylie (#9)
|1
|0
|Tyler Small (#23)
|1
|0
|Grayson Griffin (#7, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Dominic Mattingly (#4, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Landon Kristensen (#18, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.