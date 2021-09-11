Box: Edwardsville 1, Alton Marquette 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Edwardsville
|0
|1
|1
|Alton Marquette
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|9-1
|3-0
|26/2
|7/1
|Alton Marquette
|4-5
|0-0
|16/1
|12/1
|Edwardsville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|Alton Marquette
|G
|A
|Dre Davis (#8, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Cody Miller (#2, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
