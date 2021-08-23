 Skip to main content
Box: Edwardsville 4, Granite City 1
Box: Edwardsville 4, Granite City 1

12Final
Edwardsville044
Granite City101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville1-00-04/41/1
Granite City0-10-01/14/4
Edwardsville
Individual stats have not been reported.

Granite CityGA
Ivan Hernandez (#14, M, Jr.)10
Ryan DeGonia (#8, F, Sr.)01

