Box: Eureka 1, Ladue 0
BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
Aug 31, 2023

12FinalEureka011Ladue000OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgEureka2-01-04/21/0Ladue2-30-19/410/5

EurekaGAEli Remspecher (Sr.)10

Tags
08-31-2023

Box: CBC 3, Ladue 0
12FinalCBC213Ladue000