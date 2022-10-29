Box: Eureka 1, Marquette 0 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Oct 29, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FinalEureka1Marquette0OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgEureka14-81-641/224/1Marquette9-83-433/225/1 People are also reading… Teacher and teen killed in shooting at south St. Louis high school. Suspect is dead. St. Louis school gunman left note describing lonely life, ‘perfect storm’ for mass shooting Health teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting ‘loved her students’ Centene backs out of St. Louis soccer stadium naming deal Cardinals announce coaches Jeff Albert, Mike Maddux will not return in 2023 St. Louis archdiocese floats bigger-than-expected church cuts. Some Catholics plan to fight back. St. Louis high school student: ‘Mom, hurry up. They’re shooting.’ Gun used in St. Louis school shooting is the same one family took away from suspect Longtime ace Adam Wainwright returns to Cardinals for 2023 season, per source BenFred: Cardinals need a catcher, and departing Cubs leader Contreras could be great fit Editorial: Deny terrorists like Orlando Harris their weapon of choice? Hell no! BenFred: Departure of Cardinals coach Jeff Albert a reminder thick skin must be part of uniform Media Views: Joe Buck goes from fancy hotels, private jets to picking up his preschoolers Oliver Marmol reflects on Cardinals' postseason exit, regrets not pulling Ryan Helsley sooner Student killed in St. Louis school shooting loved art and was ‘always smiling’ EurekaGAKyle Rehg (#15, F, So.)10 0 Comments Tags 10-29-2022 Eureka Finaleureka1marquette0 Watch Now: Related Video District sluggers, and perfection on the tennis court: our Athletes of the Week STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys soccer playoffs: Everything up for grabs as contenders try to get hot at right time Addressing the abundance of parity in boys soccer this season, and the excitement drawn from it, perhaps Summit coach Tom Wade summed it up the best. Nix clicks in OT as O'Fallon tops Belleville East for regional title O'FALLON, Ill. — There was no panic in O’Fallon freshman Carson Nix. Althoff falls behind early, then overwhelms Wheaton to reach Class 1A title game The Crusaders advanced to their second successive state final by beating the team they lost to in 2021's championship game. Second-half header by Myatt sends Althoff back to Class 1A state tournament Crusaders earn rematch in semifinals against team that beat them in last year's state title game. Triad rallies past Alton Marquette down stretch for 2A regional title The Knights captured their third consecutive regional title after coming back from a goal down in second half. Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Edwardsville shuts out Collinsville for 3A regional crown Senior Tyler Dacus banged in a penalty kick in the second half Saturday, giving Edwardsville the only goal it needed in a 2-0 victory over Col… Davis carries Civic Memorial into collision course with Triad in Class 2A sectional final Two Mississippi Valley Conference foes advanced to face off for a berth in the super-sectional round. McGinnis scores pair in OT, sends Edwardsville past O'Fallon and into sectional title game Colin McGinnis scored goals late in each overtime period Wednesday as the Edwardsville High boys soccer team beat O'Fallon 2-0 in a Class 3A M… Althoff soccer super-sectional rescheduled for Wednesday Heavy rain Tuesday forced the postponement of the Class 1A Virden Super-Sectional boys soccer game at North Mac High School between Althoff an… Late goal by Walbert leads De Smet past SLUH for conference title CREVE COEUR — Soccer is often called “the beautiful game” by its legions of fans.