 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Eureka 8, Parkway North 0
0 comments

Box: Eureka 8, Parkway North 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1Final
Parkway North00
Eureka88
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North7-41-026/223/2
Eureka3-81-422/223/2
EurekaGA
Cameron Kissel (#21)22
Ryan Bridwell (#7)03
Marciano Garcia VI11
Caidan Roellig (#3)10
Joseph Menendez (#4)10
Obeydah Suliman (#8)10
JT Bremer (#9)10
Michael Basler (#20)10
Jonathan Boisselle (#5)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/261. De Smet (6-1) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) is idle.3. Francis Howell (15-5) is idle.4. Francis Howell C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports