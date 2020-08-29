Box: Fair Grove 0, Sullivan 0

|Final
|Fair Grove
|0
|Sullivan
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fair Grove
|0-0
|0-0
|0/0
|0/0
|Sullivan
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|2/2
