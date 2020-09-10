Box: Farmington 4, Fredericktown 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Fredericktown
|1
|0
|1
|Farmington
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fredericktown
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|4/4
|Farmington
|2-1
|0-1
|8/8
|2/2
|Fredericktown
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Farmington
|G
|A
|Cade Blackmon (#3, So.)
|1
|1
|Chase Gollaher (#9, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Maddox Brenneke (#33, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Brandon Schaupert (#10, So.)
|1
|0
|Landon Veach (#16, Fr.)
|1
|0
