Box: Farmington 4, Fredericktown 1
Box: Farmington 4, Fredericktown 1

12Final
Fredericktown101
Farmington224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fredericktown0-10-01/14/4
Farmington2-10-18/82/2
Fredericktown
Individual stats have not been reported.

FarmingtonGA
Cade Blackmon (#3, So.)11
Chase Gollaher (#9, Sr.)03
Maddox Brenneke (#33, Fr.)10
Brandon Schaupert (#10, So.)10
Landon Veach (#16, Fr.)10

