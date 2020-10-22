 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Farmington 5, Affton 1
0 comments

Box: Farmington 5, Affton 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
12Final
Farmington415
Affton011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Farmington4-100-618/127/2
Affton2-50-111/125/2
FarmingtonGA
Reid Parson (#29, Fr.)11
Garrett Sheets (#31, Sr.)10
Hunter Hastings (#35)10
Brenner Gollaher (#4, So.)10
Nicholas McAllister (#27, Fr.)10
Cade Blackmon (#3, So.)01
Landon Veach (#16, Fr.)01

Affton
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports