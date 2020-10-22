Box: Farmington 5, Affton 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Farmington
|4
|1
|5
|Affton
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Farmington
|4-10
|0-6
|18/1
|27/2
|Affton
|2-5
|0-1
|11/1
|25/2
|Farmington
|G
|A
|Reid Parson (#29, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Garrett Sheets (#31, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hunter Hastings (#35)
|1
|0
|Brenner Gollaher (#4, So.)
|1
|0
|Nicholas McAllister (#27, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Cade Blackmon (#3, So.)
|0
|1
|Landon Veach (#16, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Affton
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.