Box: Father McGivney 1, Breese Central 0
Box: Father McGivney 1, Breese Central 0

1234Final
Breese Central00000
Father McGivney10001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central2-31-114/25/1
Father McGivney5-51-020/318/3
Father McGivneyGA
Matthew Gierer (#13, M, Sr.)10
Thomas Hyten (#24, F, Jr.)01

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 4/31. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell …

